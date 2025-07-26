Bhumana flays Peddireddy gunman suspension

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and TTD former chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticized the TDP government for vindictive action against its political opponent. In a statement here on Saturday Bhumana took strong objection on Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu suspending former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy gunman Kalesha for dereliction of duties.

He said it was at the behest of TDP bosses the Chittoor SP Manikanta Chandolu suspending the gunman only to cause inconvenience to YSRCP leaders like Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Peddireddy an aged person recently suffered a fracture in one of his hands and not in a position to carry any item.

Keeping his physical condition, the gunman Kalesha carried some items like food and pillows when Peddireddy visited his son and MP Peddireddy Midun Reddy in Rajamundry central prison but the SP ignoring Peddireddy condition he ordered the suspention of gunman Kalesha which is nothing but at inhuman political vendetta.

Making a scathing attack on Chittoor SP he said, SP Manikanta is himself misusing his authority by posting more constables in his bangla for cooking, gardening, maintenance of work.

If he is duty minded and committed to morality he should first stop all the additional workers i. e constable and A R constables working in his bangla.

He further said SP Manikanta wife who is railway DSP is also misusing her position by deputing constables and gunmen for her household works.

It is not only Chittoor SP all the 26 district SP's missing authorities for personal benefits. He said seeking the government and SPs to withdraw the constables and homeguards engaged for the services of senior officials which every one will welcome.

"There is nothing wrong if SP Manikanta devoted to duties but he is more devoted to his political bosses and bowing to the government ", he said criticizing SP action.