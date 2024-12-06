Bhupalapally: Interstate gang of thieves arrested, ornaments, bikes recovered

Bhupalapally: Kataram police arrested an interstate gang of thieves and seized gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, a TV, a phone, and six two-wheelers from their possession.

The gang, involved in breaking into houses at night and stealing bikes, was arrested.

The seized items include: Gold ornaments worth Rs 13,54,000, silver ornaments - 83 tolas, six bikes, TV, phone, total value: Rs 20,05,800.

According to SP Kiran Khare, a theft occurred on the night of the 27th of last month in Shankarpalli village of Kataram mandal. Following the complaint by the victims, the Kataram police registered a case and, under the supervision of DSP Rammohan Reddy and CI Nagarjuna Rao, formed three teams to investigate. Based on CCTV footage from the Gangaram X Road, the suspects were identified.

The arrested suspects areThatikonda Swami Charan,19, labourer, Gandhinagar, Mancherial district, Kurashena Eshwar, 19, Tiryani, Asifabad district Panem Rajesh, 28, Sironcha, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, currently residing in Rajiv Nagar, Mancherial district.

The suspects were arrested at Maddulapalli check post while trying to sell the stolen items and bikes from Shankarpalli in Pasara, Mulugu district. Upon questioning, they admitted to their previous thefts.

The police recovered the gold and silver ornaments hidden at the residence of Swami Charan in Mancherial. SP Kiran Khare emphasised the crucial role of CCTV cameras in controlling crimes and urged the public to participate in installing CCTV cameras.