Bhuvaneswari hails relaunch of Anna canteens

Vijayawada : Making Rs 1 crore donation on behalf of NTR Trust for the maintenance of Anna canteens that are being relaunched on Thursday on the occasion of the Independence Day, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday termed the project as an lofty one since it fills the stomachs of the hungry at a mere Rs 5 per meal.

Bhuvaneswari handed over the Rs 1 crore cheque to municipal administration minister P Narayana at her residence in Undavalli. Fondly recalling that the TDP founder late NT Rama Rao’s slogan for providing food, clothing and shelter to the poor, Bhuvaneswari said she is extending her support to this programme which was launched with the inspiration of the NTR to satisfy the hunger of the poor.

She thanked the state government which is implementing the welfare programmes to improve the living standards of the poor and wished that more such programmes would be taken up by the current government.