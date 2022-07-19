Bickering among YSRCP leaders in Narasannapeta comes to fore

Srikakulam: Rift has widened among the ruling YSRCP leaders in Narasannapeta Assembly constituency in the district. Former Deputy CM, Dharmana Krishna Das, is representing the seat in the Assembly. In this constituency, party has split into different groups in Narasannapeta, Polaki, Jalumuru and Saravakota mandals.

Close associates of Krishna Das are angry over the illegal collections at sand ramps in the segment. They allege illegal collection at sand ramps near Vamsadhara river, which is flowing through the constituency.

Followers of Krishna Das accuse various other party leaders of collecting money at sand ramps and circulated posts on various social media platforms like WhatsApp groups.

Against this backdrop, YSRCP leaders from Narasannapeta mandal M Bhala Bhupala Naidu, B Rajasekhar and P Ramana Bhardwaj broke their silence on Monday and warned close associates of Krishna Das not to harm the party by levelling false allegations on several leaders. They said that due to followers of Krishna Das, several honest leaders had stopped being active in party matters. They accused followers of Narasannapeta MLA of bringing bad name to the party in the district.

All these three leaders also levelled allegations against followers of Krishna Das on various social media platforms.

According to the various political analysts, the blame game within party will weaken it in the Assembly constituency.