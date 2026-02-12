Bird Flu outbreak limited to three farms

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): Annamayya district authorities have moved swiftly to contain a bird flu outbreak detected in Sodum mandal, assuring residents that the infection has not spread beyond three identified poultry farms.

District Collector Nishanth Kumar on Wednesday confirmed that cases were traced to farms in Puttavaripalle, Ammagari Palle and Kambham Vari Palle villages. Birds in the affected units were culled and scientifically buried in line with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he said, emphasising that the situation remains firmly under control.

Health and veterinary teams have intensified surveillance across the district, particularly in and around Sodum mandal. Officials have also enforced strict checks to prevent the movement of poultry from the affected area to other mandals. According to the Collector, coordinated action by the police, revenue, panchayat raj, and medical and health departments has helped ring-fence the outbreak effectively.

Authorities clarified that no infections have been reported from the remaining 24 mandals of the district.

“There is no cause for alarm. All necessary precautions have been taken,” Nishanth Kumar stated, adding that eligible farmers who suffered losses would receive compensation as per government norms.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Guna Sekhar said laboratory analysis confirmed avian influenza in birds owned by three farmers in Sodum mandal. The carcasses were disposed of using bleaching powder and lime to eliminate any residual risk. Personnel engaged in the culling and burial operations have been placed under quarantine as a preventive step.

He further noted that the chances of transmission from poultry to humans are extremely low.

Chicken and eggs that are thoroughly cooked at temperatures above 100°C are safe for consumption, he said. Farm owners have been advised to limit outside access to their premises as an added safeguard.

Officials reiterated that, beyond the three farms in Sodum mandal, no additional bird flu cases have surfaced in Annamayya district.