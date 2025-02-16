Bird flu preventive measures intensified

Srikakulam: Measures are being intensified by the animal husbandry department officials across the district to prevent Avian Influenza popularly known as Bird Flu.

A total of 68 rapid response teams have been deployed to visit poultry and country hen farms across the district and creating awareness among its grazers on bird flu, its symptoms and its preventive measures. Veterinary doctors asked poultry farmers to inform them soon after death of any hen in the farm or any other birds at the premises.

The teams also collect samples of birds’ drops at different farms and birds’ sanctuaries at Telineelapuram in Tekkali mandal and Telukunchi in Itchapuram mandal in the district where birds are migrated from Siberia every year.

To prevent transportation of poultry hens from other districts and adjacent Odisha state through vehicles check posts arranged with assistance of other line departments.

As per statistics of the animal husbandry department total broiler hens in the district are 5, 26, 000, layer hens are 6, 02, 000 and country hens are 7, 19, 100.

“We are monitoring the situation continuously through our rapid response teams and guiding grazers of the poultry and country hens on preventive measures so far no positive avian influenza case was detected in the district,” said joint director animal husbandry, K Raja Gopala Rao.