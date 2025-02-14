Bird flu spreads to Eluru dist

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi said that bird flu was the reason for the death of chickens at a poultry farm in Badampudi of Unguturu mandal. After receiving a complaint that chickens were dying in the poultry farm, the Animal Husbandry Department officials were alerted and samples of the dead chickens were sent for lab tests.

They were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for diagnosis, and the relevant report came on Wednesday evening. It was confirmed that bird flu was positive.

She, however, warned people indulging in spreading rumours on social media that a person in the district has been infected with bird flu.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, collector explained the steps taken in the district to contain bird flu on Thursday. A coordination meeting was held with the district officials and an alert was issued as part of the implementation of the SOP.

She said that a 24/7 Command Control Centre with a toll-free number of 9966779943 has also been set up to immediately inform the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department if chickens are dying in poultry farms anywhere. She said that a kilometre from the poultry farm in Badampudi has been considered an infected zone.

She said that it has been considered a surveillance zone up to 10 kilometres. She said that orders have been given to completely cull and bury the chickens in the chicken farm in the infected zone. Arrangements have been made to conduct the culling programme.

She said that 20 rapid response teams with 5 members in each team have been formed. She said that necessary PP kits, etc., have been prepared for them. Similarly, officials have been asked to take prompt action to explain to the public the precautions to be taken against bird flu.

Similarly, a medical camp has been set up within a 10 kilometre radius and antiviral drugs have been prepared to be given to anyone who shows symptoms of the virus. She clarified that so far there have been no reports of any human being infected with bird flu anywhere in the country.

She said that false propaganda is being spread in Eluru district that a person has been diagnosed with bird flu, and she advised people not to create panic among the people with false propaganda without proper confirmation. She said that well-boiled eggs and meat are not harmful and so far there have been no reports of bird flu in humans. She said that forest officials in the district have also been alerted.

Animal Husbandry Department JD Dr T Govindaraju and DCHS Dr Paul Satish participated in the meeting.