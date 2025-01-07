Birth anniv of RASS founder secretary celebrated

Tirupati: The city-based NGO RASS (Rastriya Seva Samithi) cele-brated the birth anniversary of its founder secretary Dr Gutha Munirathnam here on Monday.

Marking the occasion, a blood donation camp was organ-ised at Seva Nilayam in which RASS employees and wom-en SHG members donated blood.

Earlier, RASS general secretary S Venkatarathnam, project directors V Nagaraju and Mamatha and others garlanded the statue of Munirathnam and recalled his tireless efforts to develop RASS into a national-level voluntary organisa-tion taking up various social service activities for women, children, farmers, aged and differently-abled.

Venkatarathnam said Munirathnam was responsible for RASS bagging many national awards in recognition of its service activities. He called on RASS employees and SHG women members to make donating blood a practice. In other countries, people voluntarily donate blood but in India it is yet to pick up resulting in huge shortage of blood to save lives, he pointed out.

A eye check-up camp was held with the support of Aravind Eye Hospital in RASS office in Karakambadi for their em-ployees and women members. Samatha, Yuvaraj, Mohan, Prasad and Nandini participated.