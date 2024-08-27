BJP abides by Constitution, says Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari emphasised that the BJP is committed to serve the nation, abiding by the Constitution.

She said that the BJP’s core philosophy is ‘Sabka Sath.. Sabka Vikas...’.

MP Purandeswari launched the BJP membership drive at the party office in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. The event was attended by BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP district president B Dattu and others. Speaking on the occasion, she said as per the party’s constitution, membership enrolment is conducted every three years. However, every six years, a comprehensive membership drive is undertaken on a large scale. She informed that online membership system was introduced for the first time during the 2014 drive. She said that the BJP lost some seats in 2024 due to false propaganda spread by opposition parties under the INDI Alliance.

She clarified that the BJP has no intention of altering the Constitution and is solely focused on elevating India to a top global position.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi, Purandeswari said that the Congress leader promised to reinstate Article 370 if his party came to power in Jammu and Kashmir, a move she described as divisive. She emphasised that such a mindset is indicative of the INDI Alliance’s approach. Purandeswari said today, the BJP boasts 180 million members nationwide. In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP had over 2.8 million members in 2014, and by 2019, another 800,000 had joined, she added.