BJP activists take part in door-to-door campaign at Kovvada

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting11 years of good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Intintiki Modi-Namo Bharat’ campaign was carried out at Kovvada village in Padmanabham mandal.

Flaggingoff the campaign, Padmanabham mandal BJP president Tamatapu Nagamani and party’s medical cell convener Rupakula Ravikumar said the historical achievements of the Prime Minister were shared with the public and the campaign aims to reach out to households.

From initiating Ayushman Bharat Yojana to introducing over 500 welfare schemes, construction of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River to promoting global digital payments, strengthening modern rail infrastructure to high-speed rail to launching of India’s first bullet train with indigenous technology, the campaign highlighted a number of initiatives and schemes of the Central government.

During the door-to-door campaign, Padmanabham mandal BJP president Tamatapu Nagamani stressed the commitment of the Centre to environmental sustainability and that under the PM e-bus scheme, 7,293 electric buses have been sanctioned across 14 States and 4 Union Territories, including 1,150 for Andhra Pradesh. She emphasised that the rapid development across sectors reflects Modi’s visionary leadership and strong governance, earning him a place in the hearts of millions of Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravikumar said, “The Prime Minister is the digital leader of India. The country ranks number one in global digital payments, setting an example for countries like Singapore, Malaysia, France and Indonesia.”

Sharing about modern rail infrastructure, the BJP leader highlighted that 1,300 railway stations were being modernised including 40 in Telangana, 73 in Andhra Pradesh. Also, about 400 Vande Bharat Express trains have been sanctioned, while 136 VBEs already in operation.

Addressing the villagers, the BJP leader and activists highlighted how the Prime Minister gives top priority to Atmanirbhar Bharat. “India is rising as a modern industrial power with A1 defence production, drone tech, and green energy,” they emphasised.

From the current fourth largest economy in the world, the vision is to make India number one globally by 2047, the BJP activists highlighted among the public. Public health, infrastructure projects, metro expansion, farmers and women empowerment, digital empowerment, National Education Policy, amongseveral other aspects were explained to the masses on the occasion.