BJP alleges irregularities in land gift from Parakamani scam accused

Tirupati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) of serious procedural lapses in accepting land donations from CV Ravi Kumar, a key accused in the much-talked-about Parakamani scam. The controversy resurfaced just a day after CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar collected crucial documents related to the case from TTD offices, following a High Court reprimand over the prolonged delay in investigation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, TTD Board Member and BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that the previous TTD Trust Board, chaired by YV Subba Reddy, had bypassed several mandatory steps while approving land transfers. He said the board’s actions raised serious doubts about the transparency of the process.

According to Bhanu Prakash, the rules clearly mandate public notification before accepting land as a gift. Under Rules 159(2) and 160 of Chapter XXI of GO Ms No 311, issued by the Revenue (Endowments-I) Department on April 9, 1990, such proposals must be published in newspapers to invite objections or suggestions from the public.

However, during its meeting on June 19, 2023, the Trust Board passed Resolution No 159, choosing to bypass this requirement. The exemption was justified as a ‘special case’ and a ‘one-time measure’ citing time constraints — a move the BJP finds deeply suspicious. “What was the urgency that compelled the board to rush this through?” Bhanu Prakash questioned.

Adding to the list of concerns, BJP city president and legal expert K Ajay Kumar highlighted another inconsistency — the donor’s consent letter. Ravi Kumar’s written consent to transfer his land to the TTD, he pointed out, was signed a day after the properties had already been taken over by the temple administration.

The BJP has demanded that all procedural violations be investigated thoroughly, insisting that accountability be fixed for the irregularities surrounding the Parakamani-linked donations.