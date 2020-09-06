BJP and TDP demands action on culprits in chariot burning

Amaravati: The burning of a historical chariot (Radham) Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Rajole Assembly segment in East Godavari district hurt the sentiments of certain section of people across the State and even the politicians reacted seriously on the Government, on Sunday.

The BJP State President Somu Veerraju demanded the State government to probe the issue through a High Court sitting Judge, in a Statement. He explained that the Radham has 62 years of history and pilgrims give highest respect to it. This chariot was made by the then donars after recognizing its sanctity, he explained. At the same time, he added that there were other incidents in the state in the recent past, which were hurting the Hindus. He explained that another Radham was burnt at Venkateswara Temple at Bitragunta in Chittoor recently, which costs around Rs 70 lakh. Tens of God and Goddess idols were damaged in Pitapuram recently. But, the State government was claiming that all these activities done by some psychos and not taking action on them. Veerraju demanded to inquire into all these attacks on religion by the sitting judge.

Veerraju warned that the BJP will give a befitting reply to the State government, if they continue to hurt the religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, the TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh stated that the sentiments of the devotees were severely damaged when the chariot used for the Antarvedi Lakshminarasimhaswamy Kalyanotsava for sixty years was burnt. Scholars say it is unfortunate for the State that the chariot of Lakshminarasimha was burnt during the YSRCP regime which used temples as a platform for politics.

He added that, on the one hand there is the death cry of cows in the cowsheds and on the other hand there are evil signs appearing in the temples now a day. Accused persons must be identified and severely punished for burning the chariot.