BJP cadre to visit Jagananna Colonies

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC PVN Madhav demanded that the name of the YSR Jagananna Colonies should be changed as they are being funded by the Centre. Speaking at a media conference held at the BJP office in the city on Saturday, he mentioned that the BJP is staging protests across the state on January 3 to bring out the lapses in the housing policy.

Similarly, he said the BJP cadre would visit Jagananna Colonies. With the Jana Sena Party alliance intact, the MLC made it clear that the BJP would give a tough fight in the coming general elections.

'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana' is one of the best schemes that extend support to the poor, Madhav reiterated. However, the state government did not implement the scheme for four months, he alleged.

The BJP leader demanded that steps should be taken to provide free ration to 1.24 crore people across the state at the earliest. Stating that the Centre is ready to allot several organisations in the state, the MLC said they, however, remain pending due to the negligence of the YSRCP government.

He mentioned that the state government is not providing land to set up Central projects. Raveendra Medapati, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president, Prakash Reddy, Anakapalli district in-charge, attended the meeting.