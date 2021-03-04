BJP candidates threatened to withdraw nominations, alleges Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP State former president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that BJP candidates are being threatened to withdraw their nominations.

He launched campaign for the 32nd division BJP candidate Dechiraju Satyam Babu on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no confidence on his rule and that is why opposition party candidates are getting threats to withdraw their nominations. He said that the situation is forcing BJP to protect party candidates before municipal elections. He said that it is a shame to the government. He recalled that when the late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister, the elections to local bodies were peacefully conducted. He alleged that YSRCP government wants to come to power by misusing power in the municipal elections. He said that law and order situation is deteriorating. He questioned why 24X7 drinking water project was not inaugurated so far. He criticised that during the last seven years, nobody reviewed on the scheme. He questioned who will take responsibility for delay in implementing the scheme.

BJP State legal cell convener Jupudi Rangaraju, former minister Dr Sanakkayla Aruna, Patibandla Usharani were among those participated.