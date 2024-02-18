Live
Just In
BJP central leadership will soo make announcement on alliances, says Adinarayana Reddy
Former minister Adinarayana Reddy announced that the BJP would soon make a key announcement regarding their alliance with TDP and Jana Sena.
Former minister Adinarayana Reddy announced that the BJP would soon make a key announcement regarding their alliance with TDP and Jana Sena. He stated that the leadership of the three parties will also settle the allocation of seats. Addressing the media in Delhi on Sunday, he criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YCP, accusing them of ruining the state in just five years.
Adinarayana Reddy highlighted the recent National Assembly meeting in Delhi, where important decisions were made about the future of the country. The former minister also criticized the government for their handling of projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, as well as the Arogyashri healthcare scheme.
He alleged that the education system in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated, forcing thousands of students to seek education in private schools. Adinarayana Reddy also accused the government of neglecting the welfare of the unemployed and burdening the state with a massive debt of Rs. 11 lakh crore.