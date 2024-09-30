Live
Just In
BJP conducts purification ritual in Nellore
Nellore: Following a call by Kisan Morcha State unit, BJP has organised Govu Ghosha Vinu Govinda programme by performing puja here on Sunday, in protest against mixing of animal fat in cow ghee for manufacturing Tirupati Laddu prasadam.
The protesters also demanded the government to initiate stringent action against the persons responsible, so as to prevent such incidents from repeating in future.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP Kisan Morcha national vice-president Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy stated that it is unfortunate that YSRCP leaders and it chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to divert the issue of ghee adulteration, by saying that the milk collected from the cow was substandard and spurious one, even after lab reports confirmed mixing of animal fat in the cow ghee. He alleged that such false statements by YSRCP shows that they have no minimum respect for cow.
Namami Ganga State convener Midathala Ramesh criticised that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no regret even after people defeated him in 2024 elections, who is trying to protect party political existence. He predicted that YSRCP will be confined to zero seats in the next elections, if Jagan continues such attitude. Party leaders Amarnath Reddy, Yaswanth Singh, Y Phaniraj, Prasanna and others were present.