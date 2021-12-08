BJP demands judicial probe into project breach

Amaravati: BJP state president Somu Veerraju came down heavily on YSRCP leaders for their false claims on Annamayya project disaster. He said the state government, instead of taking corrective measures, started blaming the Central government for comments of Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He said judicial inquiry should be instituted on the breach of Annamayya project.

Speaking to media persons at the party state office here on Tuesday, the BJP leader said the Central government has been releasing funds to Polavaram project as per the schedule. "If the state government is unable to complete Polavaram project, it is better to hand over the responsibility to the Central government. The Centre released Rs 11,000 crore towards the project so far. Another Rs 700 crore will be released soon," he said.

Veerraju said that the YSRCP government had failed to react when the BJP made efforts to get ordinance for merging submerged mandals in the state.

On Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation, the BJP leader questioned is it not true that the state government resorted to closure of sugar factories, dairies and spinning mills.

He said the state government had tried to sell away the Payakaraopet sugar factory.

Alleging that corruption had increased manifold under the present government, he said police officials were receiving money in red sanders smuggling.