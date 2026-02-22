‘Raakshasa’ review: A hollow remake that butchers a proven thriller

Raakshasa, the Kannada adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil series Vilangu, turns out to be a deeply disappointing exercise in wasted potential. Despite a promising premise and the presence of Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role, the series collapses under weak storytelling, poor execution, and a baffling inability to understand what made the original work.

Set in north Karnataka, the story follows SI Hanmappa, who is placed in charge of the Saundatti police station after dismembered human body parts are repeatedly found near a riverbank. Authorities initially blame a blood-thirsty crocodile, but forensic evidence reveals the truth — the bodies were chopped using man-made tools. What should have been a gripping investigative thriller instead becomes a clumsy, poorly structured narrative that fails to build tension, intrigue, or emotional engagement.

The biggest flaw of Raakshasa lies in its careless adaptation. Scenes that were effective in Vilangu are either diluted or illogically executed here. Even basic details — such as the discovery of decomposed bodies — are handled with laughable inconsistency, undermining realism and credibility. The crocodile misdirection subplot, instead of adding suspense, feels forced and misleading, making the narrative feel contrived rather than clever.

What makes the failure more frustrating is the strength of the source material. Vilangu was praised for its layered writing, detailed investigation, and grounded realism. Raakshasa strips all of that away, replacing it with shallow writing, rushed pacing, and uninspired direction. The series neither respects the original nor offers a meaningful regional reinterpretation. Ultimately, Raakshasa fails where it matters most — storytelling, execution, and emotional impact. There are no redeeming performances, no gripping moments, and no narrative highs to salvage the experience. For viewers seeking a quality thriller, skipping this remake and watching the original Vilangu (with subtitles) is the far better choice.