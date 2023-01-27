BJP demands white paper on industrial growth in AP

Ongole (Prakasam District): Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju demanded the AP government to release a white paper on the industrial policy and growth of industries in the State. He participated as a chief guest at Prakasam parliamentary district BJP executive body meeting held in Ongole on Thursday.

The party State chief stated that they will take up agitation for the supply of eatable rice under the public distribution system. He said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, India has gradually occupied place beside the superpowers in the world by evolving as the fifth largest economy. He criticised that while the country is zooming in development with more industrialisation and jobs, the Andhra Pradesh State is falling behind in attracting industries. He said that the government didn't respond to the proposals like Petroleum Corridor in Kakinada, industrial corridors between Visakhapatnam and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru highway connecting Kadapa and losing the chance to generate lakhs of jobs. The BJP leader alleged lacking a proper industrial policy is the reason and demanded the state government release a white paper on the industrial policy and the employment growth in the State. He linked the lack of policy for the development of the State to family politics and announced BJP is the only party that strives for the development of the nation.

Veerraju said that the Union government is providing Rs 38 per kg as a subsidy for procuring rice for distribution under PDS scheme, but the State, which is spending just Rs 2, is taking the credit. He warned that the government should print Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on all publicity material related to the distribution of rice. He alleged that the people in the ruling party are behind a huge scam in the procurement, distribution and resale of the rice, and demanded the government to supply better quality rice fit for consumption to the public. He said that the union government is behind the infrastructure development in the villages, but the YSRCP is claiming credit for it. Finding fault with the TTD for hiking charges of rooms in Tirumala, he informed that they will lay siege to the EO office soon.

Somu Veerraju stated that the BJP is going ahead with development and welfare as the motto and advised the public to choose them over other parties. He reiterated that BJP and Jana Sena are still in alliance and seek a response from Pawan Kalyan on his comments to make a pact with other parties also.

Party State general secretary Suryanarayana and Prakasam district president PV Sivareddy were also present at the meeting.