BJP files complaint against Bhumana

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy filed a complaint against YSRCP senior leader and former TTD Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Reddy along with BJP leaders including district president Samanchi Srinivas, Muni Subramanyam, Ajay Kumar and Vara Prasad met district SP Harshavardhan Raju at his camp office here on Tuesday and submitted the complaint against Karunakar Reddy.

Later speaking to reporters, Bhanu Prakash informed that in his complaint, he sought action against Bhumana under IT Act 74 and BNS Act 356 for making baseless allegations on TTD, tarnishing the image of the biggest Hindu religious institution administering the famed Tirumala temple.

“Karunakar Reddy intentionally spreading lies on the death of cows in TTD Goshala. But in reality, more number of cows died in the Goshala during YSRCP rule more,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said vigilance enquiry on the irregularities in TTD during YSRCP rule, particularly when Karunakar Reddy was chairman, is going on and TTD will not spare anyone found guilty.

He warned that stringent action will be taken against anyone, who makes false allegations on TTD. ‘As a member, I will abide to whatever decision the Trust Board takes in this regard,’ he clarified.