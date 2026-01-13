BJP flayed for renaming MGNREGS

Kurnool: Kurnool District Congress Committee president B. Kranthi Naidu opined that the BJP government is trying to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and thus snatch away the livelihood of daily wage labourers. Speaking at the hunger strike organised by the Kurnool District Congress Committee at Dharna Chowk on Monday, as per the call given by the Congress party, District President B. Kranthi Naidu said that 20 years ago, the Congress government, under the leadership of introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in the name of Mahatma Gandhi, starting from Bandlapalli Village in Anantapur district, to provide livelihood to the poor and prevent migration.

However, the current BJP government, with the intention of eliminating that constituency, has changed the name of the scheme to VB G Ramji, and this policy is a conspiracy by the BJP government to make the people of the country forget Mahatma Gandhi.

While they are demanding an increase in workdays from 150 to 200 in the seven drought-affected constituencies of Kurnool, the government is not even providing 100 workdays. He alleged that the NDA government is still conspiring against the people.

He said that if the crops fail, people could at least support their families through the employment guarantee scheme, but now the Modi government has created a new law where the Central government bears 60 percent and the state governments 40 percent of the financial burden. He reminded that in the past, when this government cheated the farmers, the Congress party stood by the farmers and fought for them, and now too, the Congress party has taken a pledge to continue this fight until the new programme is implemented and the old one is cancelled.

They will take this message to the people and implement this work at the village panchayat level. Kranthi Naidu informed the government that they would continue their struggle. At 5 PM, CPM leaders Venkatanarayana and Shekhar offered lemon juice to end the fast.

City Congress President Shaik Jilani Basha, former MLC Sudhakar Babu, Youth Congress president B Mahendra Naidu, and others participated in this programme.