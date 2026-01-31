BJP holds Janata Varadhi

Tirupati: The Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) organized a successful Janata Varadhi programme at BJP district office here on Friday as part of the Rayalaseema zone initiative. Adoni MLA Dr Parthasaradhi and state vice-president Ashok Raju attended as a chief guess. Speaking on the occasion, BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas said the programme helps bring people's problems to the government. "This is the second zonal-level Janata Varadhi in Tirupati. We are getting a good response, with many petitions. We will forward them to officials and work to solve them," he added.

He also said people from several villages submitted petitions related to revenue, irrigati on, and engineering departments. BJP leaders will hand over these to officials at the PGRS on Monday.

BJP State General Secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, State Spokesperson Jalli Madhusudan, Gali Pushpalatha, Dr Naresh Babu, Narendar Reddy Prashanthi Raju, co-conveners Tanja Mohan, Prem Kumar were present.