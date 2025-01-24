BJP is hurting public sentiments: Cong

Kurnool: APCC general secretary Ambati Ramakrishna Yadav alleged that the BJP government at the centre is hurting the sentiments of people in the country.

Jai Bapuji, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan Padayatra was taken out in Kurnool city on Thursday under the leadership of DCC president Muralikrishna. He stated that they are condemning Union Minister Amit Shah’s comments on BR Ambedkar in the Parliament. He demanded that Amit Shah should resign for his ministerial post immediately. Insulting BR Ambedkar is like insulting the people of the country, he added.

Later, a protest rally was organised at old bus stand. Former MLC Sudhakar Babu, district OBC chairman Sambasivadu, INTUC district president Bathukanna, leaders and activists participated in the rally.