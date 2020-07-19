BJP, Jana Sena demand probe on land acquisition in Kavali

Nellore: Leaders of BJP and Jana Sena Party visited the proposed site for distribution of house sites to the poor in Kavali on Sunday and demanded probe on the land acquisition. They said around 10,000 houses were constructed under PM Awas Yojana in Kavali in the past and they are being discarded. Officials and the ruling party leaders are freshly acquiring land for the sites.

They criticised that the decision was taken with the intention of misappropriation of funds. As the earlier District Collector M Seshagiri Babu opposed the move, he was transferred, the leaders alleged.

Where is the need for acquiring additional 96 acres of land for the purpose, they questioned.

BJP district president G Bharat Kumar said that YSRCP leaders purchased at Rs 20 lakh per acre where as the market value was only Rs 10 lakh per acre.

Now they are trying to handover the land to the government at Rs. 55 lakh per acre which would be a waste of huge public money. Previous Collector Seshagiri Babu opposed the proposal and he was transferred to some other place, he added.

Jana Sena leaders G Kishore and others said that YSR Congress government has been focusing on minting money on every development activity. They announced both Jana Sena and BJP would jointly fight on the issue. They demanded a probe on the entire activity.