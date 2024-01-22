Live
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam
- BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Just In
BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Highlights
Bharati Janata Party BJP Constituency Convenor in Maidukuru Machanuru Subbarayudu, Ramakrishna was honored by the elders of Gopireddy Village
Bharati Janata Party BJP Constituency Convenor in Mydukur Machanuru Subbarayudu, Ramakrishna was honored by the elders of Gopireddy Village, Temple Precinct with garlands of flowers and Dushyaluva.
Dhava Rayudu Devalamu, Gopireddy Village, Ramappa Gari Village, Varadaya Village, Vanipenta, Arundhati Nagar, Brahmangari Math Mandal in Rekula Kunta villages of Sri Rama Temple Bhajan programs were held.
The people of the village participated in the procession of Sri Rama Pratishtha through live broadcast through each temple. And in every temple, Annadan Karya was organized.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS