BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village

BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Bharati Janata Party BJP Constituency Convenor in Maidukuru Machanuru Subbarayudu, Ramakrishna was honored by the elders of Gopireddy Village

Bharati Janata Party BJP Constituency Convenor in Mydukur Machanuru Subbarayudu, Ramakrishna was honored by the elders of Gopireddy Village, Temple Precinct with garlands of flowers and Dushyaluva.

Dhava Rayudu Devalamu, Gopireddy Village, Ramappa Gari Village, Varadaya Village, Vanipenta, Arundhati Nagar, Brahmangari Math Mandal in Rekula Kunta villages of Sri Rama Temple Bhajan programs were held.

The people of the village participated in the procession of Sri Rama Pratishtha through live broadcast through each temple. And in every temple, Annadan Karya was organized.

