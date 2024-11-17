BJP Leaders Meet TPP Chairman to Address Irregularities in TIDCO Housing Scheme

Velagapudi: BJP leaders Vishnukumar Raju and Adoni MLA Parthasaradhi held a meeting with Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the Twenty Points Programs Implementation (TPP), at his office in the State Secretariat on Saturday evening. The leaders raised concerns about alleged irregularities during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government that they claim severely undermined the effectiveness of the Prime Minister’s pet program, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), particularly regarding the TIDCO housing scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

Vishnukumar Raju and Parthasaradhi requested that Lanka Dinakar compile and present these concerns to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, urging the state government to focus on addressing the lapses during the previous regime. According to the BJP leaders, these irregularities had a detrimental effect on the intended outcomes of the PMAY, especially the construction of AP TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses.

After reviewing the details of the housing scheme, Vishnukumar Raju and Lanka Dinakar highlighted that the TIDCO housing project was launched by Naidu’s government in 2015-16 with an ambitious target to build 4.55 lakh houses under the PMAY initiative. Of these, 3.13 lakh houses were started. However, the project was marred by significant delays and irregularities, with only 57,000 houses nearing completion, according to the leaders.

The BJP leaders said that the prime objective of the housing program was to provide affordable homes to the economically disadvantaged sections of society, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They noted that the inefficiencies and mismanagement during the previous government had led to a failure in realising the full potential of the scheme, leaving thousands of deserving beneficiaries without their homes.

The TIDCO housing scheme, aimed at providing affordable homes to low-income families, was a critical part of the state’s efforts to alleviate poverty. The BJP leaders called for a thorough investigation into the allocation of resources and the completion of the remaining housing units under the PMAY framework.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to push for transparency and accountability in the ongoing housing projects, with the aim of fulfilling the vision of providing homes for all deserving beneficiaries under the PMAY.