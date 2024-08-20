BJP membership drive to begin on Sept 1

BJP State general secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary, Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas and others attending the BJP core committee meeting in Eluru on Monday



Eluru: District BJP core committee meeting was held at Eluru district BJP office under the chairmanship of district president Chautapalli Vikram Kishore on Monday.

BJP State general secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary and Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas participated in the meeting as chief guests.

On the occasion, Garapati Chaudhary said that the BJP membership registration programme will start from September 1 and said that Eluru district should be at the forefront of the State in membership registration.

District president Vikrama Kishore said that Saranala Malathi Rani along with three others have been appointed as the district membership leaders and the district executive meeting will be held in Eluru on 22nd of this month.

In this meeting, district in-charge Narendra Prakash, State Women’s Morcha president B Nirmala Kishore, State working committee members K Krishna Prasad, Korella Jyoti Sudhakar Krishna, B Venkatalakshmi, Indukuri Chakraborty Varma, Unguturu Constituency Convenor Saranala Malathi Rani, district general secretaries Kotaprolu Krishna, Dadapana Dana Bhaskar, Nagarapati Satyanarayana and others were present.