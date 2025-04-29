BJP names candidate for AP RS bypoll

Vijayawada: The BJP on Monday named P Venkata Satyanarayana as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha byelection from Andhra Pradesh. Satyanarayana (64) is a veteran BJP leader from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district with long-standing ties with the RSS. “The BJP has decided one name (Satyanarayana) for the ensuing bye election to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, said BJP national general secretary and in-charge of party headquarters Arun Singh.

The by-poll was necessitated following former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation from the Rajya Sabha. According to BJP, Satyanarayana is a lawyer who held several roles in the party in Bhimavaram and also served as the party's vice president for Andhra Pradesh between 2018 and 201. Currently, the chairman of BJP state disciplinary committee, Satyanarayana had also been part of the saffron party's election manifesto drafting committee for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the 2014 polls, among several other roles. He also contested the 1996 Parliamentary elections from Narasapuram constituency. BJP's Rajya Sabha strength from AP will rise to two with the election of Satyanarayana. BC leader R Krishnaiah is the other BJP Rajya Sabha member from the state.



