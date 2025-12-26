BJP pays tributes to Vajpayee on birth centenary

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of the birth centenary of former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP leaders paid rich tributes by garlanding his portrait at the party district office here on Thursday.

District president P. Nagendra said Vajpayee birth anniversary programmes were conducted in all mandals across the district in a grand manner. He recalled that Vajpayee expanded the National Highways network across the country, helping trade and commerce grow by connecting different regions. He also said the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana laid a strongfoundation for rural development in India.

The speakers said the idea of a self-reliant India (Atma Nirbhar Bharat) drew inspiration from Vajpayee's vision and leadership. State executive member Adabala Ramakrishna called upon party workers to follow Vajpayee's principles and take his life as an inspiration.Party leaders Tagaram Suresh, Veera Veeranjaneyulu, Pathuri Ravishankar, Mohini, Sairam, and N. Satyanarayana were present.