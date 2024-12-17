BJP plans agitation over sand sale irregularities

Rajamahendravaram: BJP leaders demandedstrict action against alleged irregularities at Gayathri and Katheru sand ramps in Rajamahendravaram. OBC Morcha State President Rongala Gopi Srinivas, Rural Constituency Co-Convener Yanapu Yesu, and others submitted a complaint to the district administration, accusing the government machinery of failing to effectively implement the free sand policy.

The leaders criticised the transfer of sand sales responsibilities to private agencies, despite assigning ramps to boatmen societies. They alleged that private agencies were flouting regulations by selling sand at excess prices, charging double the rates under the pretext of agency fees. Furthermore, they accused revenue and irrigation officials of granting permissions to unauthorised ramps, allowing night time dredging operations without approval.

Pointing to the additional burden of dredging, boat charges, agency costs, and political expenses, the BJP leaders said that these practices were leading to inflated sand prices, adversely affecting common citizens, especially those undertaking small-scale construction projects.

The BJP urged the authorities to take immediate corrective measures and ensure sand is supplied at the government-mandated rates. They warned of mass protests alongside the public at sand ramps if the negligence continues.

BJP leaders NVBN Achari, Bhogavelli Rama Rao, Pannala Venkata Lakshmi, Kuber Rao, and Jagannadha Rao were present.