BJP plots to kill Rahul, says Rudra Raju

Rajamahendravaram: Congress Working Committee member Gidugu Rudra Raju has accused the BJP of planning to assassinate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, he claimed that several NDA leaders and their allies have threatened to attack Gandhi, calling him a terrorist. Raju stated that some NDA leaders have even publicly announced that they would pay for Rahul Gandhi’s murder.

He explained that Gandhi’s questions about the Central government’s inadequate responses to issues affecting the poor, Dalits, women, and students have angered certain groups, leading them to resort to hateful remarks and threats against him.

He criticised the BJP’s agenda, alleging that they aim to discredit the Congress party and create unrest among the public through false accusations. He reiterated that the principles of Gandhism guide the Congress party, and they plan to counter the BJP’s plots peacefully. Furthermore, he accused the BJP of trying to undermine the reservation system while shifting the blame onto the Congress party. In light of the threats against Rahul Gandhi, Rudra Raju demanded that the central government take immediate action to provide him with adequate security.