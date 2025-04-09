BJP provides recognition to hard working activists: Union Min

Rajamahendravaram: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma praised BJP MLC Somu Veerraju’s re-election as a testament to the BJP’s culture of recognising hard working activists at grassroots level.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony held in honour of Veerraju on Tuesday, the Minister stated that his appointment to key posts within the party is a clear example of how dedication and hard work are rewarded in the BJP. He noted that Veerraju’s election as MLC for the second time has brought great joy to BJP workers across Andhra Pradesh.

The felicitation event was held at the Manjeera Function Hall under the leadership of district BJP president P Nagendra. Attending as the chief guest, Minister Srinivasa Varma stated that Somu Veerraju has been a source of inspiration for him in his political journey and elevation to the Union Cabinet.

He said that the BJP is known for elevating committed party workers to leadership positions, adding that lobbying has no place in the party. He called upon workers to focus on dedication and discipline in their service.

State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh lauded Somu Veerraju as a well-known and disciplined worker with a long-standing commitment to the party.

In his address, Veerraju stressed that in the BJP, commitment is more important than ambition. He urged that the BJP should be seen not merely as a political party, but as a national institution working to elevate India’s global standing.

He recalled the immense efforts made by earlier BJP leaders even during times when the party had no power and said that now, with greater resources and support, workers must think about how much more they can accomplish.

Several senior party leaders and dignitaries were present at the meeting, including West Godavari district BJP president Sridevi, Konaseema district president Adabala Satyanarayana, MLAs Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and Sujana Chowdary, former MLCs Madhav, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former MLAs MA Vema and Ambika Krishna, BJP State Disciplinary Committee Chairman Paka Satyanarayana, State vice-presidents Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju, Rama Sena president Kambala Srinivasa Rao, and party senior leaders Garimella Chittibabu, Paila Subbarao, Adabala Ramakrishna, APR Chowdary, Alivelu, Bommula Dattu, Karuturi Srinivas and others.