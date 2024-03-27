Live
BJP releases List of candidates contesting Assembly polls
Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of names contesting the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
VIJAYAWADA: Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of names contesting the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP announced the list of 10 names, who will contest the Assembly elections to be held on May 13. The BJP has already declared the names of six candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls as alliance with TDP and Jana Sena Party. Following is the list of names and assembly constituencies they will contest.
C Adinaryana Reddy, (Jammalamadugu),
Y Satya Kumar (Dharmavaram)
Sujana Chowdary (Vijayawada west)
N Eswara Rao (Etcherla)
P V Krishna Kumar Raju (Vizag North),
AP Rajarao (Araku),
M Shiva Krishnam Raju (Anaparthy)
Dr Kamineni Srinivas(Kaikaluru)
Bojja Roshanna (Badvel)
P V Parthasarathy (Adoni)
