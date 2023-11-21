BJP resolves to fight against corruption in YSRCP govt

Ongole (Prakasam district): The BJP State unit’s executive committee meeting, which was held here on Monday, passed resolutions to fight against the corruption in the government and to strengthen their party as an independent and influential force.



Party national general secretary Shiv Prakash, AP president Daggubati Purandeswari, national secretary Y Satya Kumar, Rajya Sabha MPs GVL Narasimha Rao and CM Ramesh, national committee members Nallari Kiran Kumar and Somu Veerraju, former Union Minister Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, State vice-presidents PVN Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy, State media in-charge Paturi Nagabhushanam, official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar and others participated in the meeting. In the inaugural speech, comparing BJP as offering the best rule in the country while YSRCP is offering self-rule in the State, Purandeswari said that the rulers of the State have destructive, corrupted and demolitive attitude and even damage the idols of the gods.

She said that Modi is trying to provide equal justice to all castes and YSRCP leaders are cheating the public in the name of Samajika Sadhikara Yatras. Criticising that the Jagan government is negligent towards the drought in the State, the BJP leader claimed that her party State unit will study the effect of drought and take it to the notice of the Union government for help. She alleged that the government appointed a person of other religion as the TTD chairman, and is trying to divert one per cent of the TTD revenue.

After the meeting, leaders Madhav and Dinakar briefed about the discussion in the executive committee meeting. They accused the State government as corrupt and vengeful against Opposition parties. ‘The YSRCP government had started corruption with liquor and extended it to mines and sand and completely ruined the State. The government had diverted the funds given for panchayats through 14th and 15th Finance Commission, SC, ST, BC sub-plan funds and MGNREGS funds. They claimed that whatever development taking place in the State is only through the Central government-sponsored programmes, and the State government is failing to match grants to some of the schemes. They alleged that the government is trying to use TTD funds in the name of sanitation at temples in Tirupati, but it is just attempting to pay the salaries of sanitation staff in Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

They announced that the BJP is taking up a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to explain the welfare during the 10 years of Narendra Modi’s rule, and three rathams will tour each and every mandal in the State. They announced that the BJP respects the individuality of its partner in NDA, Jana Sena party, and they will work together on common interests. They said that the decision on the alliance with JSP in Andhra Pradesh will be taken just before the elections, just as they did in Telangana.