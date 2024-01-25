BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri

Sri Sathya Sai District Bharatiya Janata Party District ST Morcha General Secretary Bhukya Govindu Naik has recently joined the YSRCP.

During the joining ceremony at the Kadiri Party Office, Kasireddy Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, Maqbool Ahmed Bhasha, and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, the President of the Andhra Pradesh State Department of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology Mines and Minerals, were present. The minister directed the members to invite Naik by offering him a scarf symbolizing his entry into the party.