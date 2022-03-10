BJP seeks action on illegal mining in Banaganapalle

Kurnool: Illegal mining is rampant in Banaganapalle, Owk, Kolimigundla, Sanjamala and Bethamcherla mandals. According to information, those persons who had obtained mining permission to some extent, are carrying out mining in larger extents. The officials concerned though wellaware of the indiscriminate mining are turning a blind eye to initiate action. The source also revealed in a recent blasting at a village near Banumukkala mandal in Banaganapalle, some houses in the area have developed cracks. The residents, fearing life threat, have taken shelter in the open fields. The residents alleged that they are facing huge crop damages due to flyash. The residents of the surrounding mandals are urging the officials concerned to check the mining and take necessary action on those responsible persons.

BJP OBC district president Siva Krishna Yadav told The Hans India that illegal mining was rampant in Banaganapalle constituency. Due to indiscriminate mining in the constituency, the world famous Belum caves in Owk mandal are ruining. The tourists also fearing to visit the caves due to falling patches. Apart from Belum caves, the stone pillars erected at Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple in Yaganti have also collapsed due to blasting being done in the surrounding areas. If the mining is not stopped in the surrounding areas, then there is every chance of losing such famous places. He also alleged that the valuable minerals are being illegally transported from Yaganti to Rangapuram. Siva Krishna said though the issue was taken to the notice of the mining department officials, no action is being taken. Recently BJP district president Dr Budda Sreekanth Reddy also inspected Banaganapalle constituency where the mining is being carried out. After observing the surroundings, he gave a representation to Assistant Director (AD) of Mining department Subba Reddy to take necessary action. It is very unfortunate to say that no action was taken till date by the officials of the mining department, lamented Siva Krishna Yadav. Adding, the OBC leader alleged that the authorities of Jay Jyothi cement factory are doing underground blasting. Due to underground blasting, the ground water was polluted and air polluted due to open cast mining.