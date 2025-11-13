BJP slams YSRCP’s false campaign against PPP

Tirupati: BJP spokesperson Jalli Madusudhan slammed YSRCP's allegations of privatising medical colleges via PPP, accusing them of spreading lies for political mileage. He clarified PPP isn't privatisation and government retains land, buildings, ownership, and administration, while private partners only aid infrastructure.

He clarified that 70% of hospital beds will be completely free for public, and only 30% will involve charges. Student fees will be transparently decided by APHERMC, and all existing reservations for SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories will continue as before. Mocking YSRCP’s claim that government jobs will be lost under PPP, he said, “Jobs will not be privatised, reduced, or lost. In fact, more jobs will be created with new colleges.” He exposed YSRCP's 2019-24 record, stating that the former government had allocated Rs 8,480 crore, spent just Rs 1,550 crores (18%), leaving 11 colleges incomplete. Current government spent Rs 786 crore restarting projects. All colleges under Dr NTR Health University—no privatisation risk. YSRCP ignorant or lying, he said.