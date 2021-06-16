BJP stages protests across Andhra Pradesh against tax hikes

Amaravati: BJP on Wednesday held state-wide protests against the property tax hike by the state government and alleged that it was doing so to fund the freebies.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao alleged that the state government was doling out freebies on the one hand and raising taxes on the other.

"Doling out freebies on the one hand and raising taxes on the other hand, the YSRCP government is breaking the back of the common man. BJP has organised a state-wide protest to oppose these anti-public policies," said Rao.

As part of the protest, the BJP leaders and cadres protested at municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayat offices across the state.

Party state president Somu Veerraju participated in the protest programme at Rajamahendravaram, where he demanded that the Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy led the government to rescind the new tax policies. "Doling out freebies for vote bank and raising taxes for currency," alleged Veerraju.

Meanwhile, Navataram Party founder Rao Subramanyam attacked the BJP for questioning the government's freebies to the poor people.

"It is incorrect on the part of BJP leaders to be intolerable towards free schemes for the poor. There would be no problem if they protested tax hike but why are BJP leaders crying when AP government is giving free schemes to the poor," questioned Subramanyam.

He also questioned if the free schemes being doled out by the BJP are also wrong.

According to the Navataram Party president, it is the right of poor people to receive free schemes from the government and quizzed the BJP leaders if they do not know this simple fact.