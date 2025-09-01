BJP state chief in Rajamahendravaram today

Rajamahendravaram: BJP leaders Somu Veerraju and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, an MLC and an MLA from Anaparthi, respectively, called for the success of BJP state president PVN Madhav’s ‘Sarathyam’ tour.

Addressing a press conference at the district BJP office in the quarry area on Sunday, they stated that Madhav would participate in several programmes in the city from Monday morning. They said that the NDA government is running with a balanced approach to both development and welfare.

They explained that under the slogan ‘Strong BJP - Strong India,’ Madhav is touring one district a day, guiding party workers to take the government’s development and welfare programmes to the people at the grassroots level. They added that nationalists supporting the BJP and Madhav’s tour in the Rayalaseema districts also received an overwhelming response.

So far, Madhav has completed his tour of 19 districts, with the Visakhapatnam district tour marking its conclusion. They announced that the all-India president, JP Nadda, has been invited to the concluding meeting.

As part of his tour, Madhav will visit an RSS branch in Rajamahendravaram on Monday morning to meet with prominent Sangh members. At 7:30 am, he will participate in a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme with the public on Happy Street.

MLC Somu Veerraju said a procession will start from the Sardar Gouthu Latchanna statue at Y-Junction and proceed via Devi Chowk to Subrahmanya Maidan, where Madhav will address a public meeting.

After that, Madhav will address the media in the party office. In the evening, he will meet with prominent merchants at the Chamber of Commerce to discuss various issues before reaching Bhimavaram for the night.

District BJP president P Nagendra, state secretary Bommula Dattu, and party leaders Harika, Adabala Ramakrishna, Yenmula Rangababu, Relangi Sridevi, Kshatriya Balasubrahmanyam Singh, and Veeranjaneyulu also participated in the conference.