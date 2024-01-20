BJP state vice- president demands holiday on Jan 22

Visakhapatnam: All the states across the country have announced holidays for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir scheduled on January 22, said BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a responsibility to protect the sentiments of the Hindus in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed anger that it was unfair not to declare a holiday for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, which is the result of a 500-year-long struggle.

The former MLA appealed to the Chief Minister to declare Monday a holiday. About 7,000 seers and spiritual Gurus from all over the country are participating in the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, he informed. Vishnu Kumar Raju predicted that the YSRCP would lose power in two months and would not win more than 17 seats in the state.

Speaking about fake votes, the BJP state vice president mentioned that a memorandum was submitted to the Central Election Commission with evidence and action was sought regarding the same. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is making arrangements to contest in the elections with the income looted from the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that as soon as the government changes, the prime focus would be to eradicate cheap liquor that is killing the people across the state and make quality liquor available to the people.