BJP stirring up hatred between religions: Rudra Raju

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Lok Sabha Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju inaugurated the Rajahmundry Parliamentary Constituency Congress Central Office at Somalamma Puntha Road in Rajahmundry on Ugadi and flagged off the party’s campaign vehicles here on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Rudra Raju said that Ambedkar’s constitution will radically change and all reservations will be removed step-by-step if BJP comes back to power.

He said that BJP state president and Rajahmundry MP candidate Purandeswari announced that they will remove Muslim reservations after winning elections. He demanded the TDP and Jana Sena parties to clarify their stand as NDA partners on Purandeswari’s comments that Muslim reservations will be removed after coming to power.

He recalled that when the Congress gave 5 per cent reservation to Muslims some people were against it and then 4 per cent reservation was given according to the court verdict. Purandeswari who was in the Congress at that time also acted as Union Minister. He questioned why not she spoke against Muslim reservations at that time.

He said that if BJP wins at the Centre once again, the country will be in trouble. He accused the BJP of inciting hatred between different regions, sects, and religions. He criticised that all the regional parties in the state are doing Gulam Giri to the BJP and explained that BJP means Babu, Jagan, and Pawan.

Rajahmundry Airport, East Railway Station, six Rail Over Bridges, and Gammon Bridge over Godavari were constructed during the Congress regime, he said.

Rudra Raju clarified that Chiranjeevi continues to be a member of AICC and has not resigned.

Rajahmundry City Congress candidate Boda Venkat, Rajahmundry Rural candidate Balepalli Murali, Kovvur Congress candidate Arigela Aruna Kumari, Rajanagaram candidate M Srinivasa Rao, Anaparthi candidate Dr Y Srinivasa Rao, party leaders SN Raja, Janga Gowtham, Martin Luther, Dr YA Wadayar, Kishore Kumar Jain and others participated.