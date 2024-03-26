BJP struggles for existence in Nellore district

Nellore: BJP which witnessed good times in Nellore district in 1980s is now struggling for its existence. The party is in a sorry state owing to lack of proper local leadership coupled with little support from Central leadership leads.

Nellore has been keeping low profile in the party though Narendra Modi wave brought the party to power twice so far and is likely to bring one more time in the country.

Party’s poor performance in elections reportedly prevented TDP from allotting the Nellore Lok Sabha seat to BJP as part of alliance. BJP received just 12,513 (0.97 per cent) votes, less than None of them Above (Nota) in 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Nellore. Moreover, fielding of a Muslim candidate Md Khaleel Ahmed by YSRCP from Nellore city Assembly constituency has also reportedly swayed against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu giving Nellore LS seat to the saffron party. There are around 50,000 Muslim votes in Nellore city, 30,000 to 35,000 voters in Udayagiri, Atmakuru Assembly segments.

Though there is a 70 per cent winning chances for BJP if it fielded candidates in Atmakuru and Servepalle Assembly constituencies, but TDP did not incline to ceded these seats as it decided to field Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Atmakuru) and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Servepalle) for various reasons.

Former Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was elected on Janatha Party ticket from Udayagiri constituency in 1978 by securing 38,450 (47.99 per cent) by defeating his Congress rival Madala Janskuram with a majority of 9, 660 votes.

Later, in 1983 elections he won as BJP candidate from Udayagiri securing 42, 694 votes (59.53 per cent) defeating his nearest rival Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy with a majority of 20,500 votes.

Despite BJP losing election in Atmakuru Assembly constituency, it secured considerable number of votes.

In 1985 elections, Venkaiah Naidu was defeated by Congress nominee Dr Bommireddy Sundararami Reddy by a margin of just 830 votes.

The same was repeated in 1989 elections as the BJP nominee Karnati Anjaneya Reddy was defeated by Congress candidate Bommireddy Sundararami Reddy by just 334 votes.

In Nellore city, one Annadatha Madhava Rao was elected on Jana Sangh (Deepam symbol) from Nellore city assembly constituency by securing 13,806 votes in 1967 elections.

However, the party has not won Nellore MP seat despite contesting six times from 1991, including in alliance with TDP in 1998 and 2044 elections.