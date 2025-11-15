BJP takes out massive rally

Guntur: BJP leaders celebrated party victory in Bihar Assembly elections in a big way here on Friday. The workers burst crackers, distributed sweets, and took out a massive victory rally from Himani Centre to the Mahatma Gandhi statue and Hindu College Centre.

Speaking on this occasion, BJP district president Cherukuri Tirupati Rao said that the people of Bihar delivered a strong verdict, giving a resounding slap to the INDIA block and Rahul Gandhi. He thanked people of Bihar for blessing NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite several conspiracies by the Opposition, voters firmly supported the BJP, he said.

BJP state leader and advocate Jupudi Ranga Raju remarked that Bihar created history by giving the highest number of seats to the BJP. He said the people rejected allegations of vote theft and chose development and stability over false propaganda.

State official spokesperson Darsanapu Srinivas said the people of Bihar gave the NDA a clear and decisive majority, acknowledging good governance and welfare schemes. He added that the Congress, which once indulged in malpractice and misrule, has been rejected again.

AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation director V Gangadhar, BJP state executive member Yadlapati Swaroopa Rani, party leaders Rosaiah, Suguna, Palapati Ravikumar were among those who participated.