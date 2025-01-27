BJP takes out Samvidhan rally

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, a grand Constitution Rally was organised in Rajamahendravaram by the East Godavari district unit of BJP. The event saw the participation of BJP State President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari, who paid homage to the statues of 12 women freedom fighters at Freedom Park. She offered floral tributes in honour of their sacrifices.

The rally, which started from Freedom Park, saw a large number of students marching along the Godavari riverbank, culminating at the Chamber of Commerce Hall.

The rally was graced by several dignitaries, including State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, MLAs Gorantla, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Maddipati Venkataraju, and BJP National Executive Member Somu Veerraju, among others. Earlier, BJP State President Purandeswari unfurled the national flag at the BJP office in Quarry Centre to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Somu Veerraju, B Dattu, Adabala Ramakrishna, Yenumula Rangababu, Nagadevi, B Ramachandra Rao, and Yanapu Yesu were present.