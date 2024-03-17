BJP-TDP-Janasena joint candidate Palla Srinu visits BJP office in Gajuwaka

BJP-TDP-Janasena joint candidate Palla Srinu, along with TDP District President Ravindra Medapati, recently visited the BJP District Party Office to discuss their goal of winning in the upcoming elections. During the visit, the leaders called on district officials and activists to support the joint candidates of BJP, TDP, and Janasena.

Palla Srinu, who is also the TDP Gajuwaka Assembly Legislative Assembly Candidate, emphasized the importance of unity among the parties in order to secure victory. The meeting was attended by various key figures including Principal Secretaries Polimera Srinu and Danesh, Vice Presidents Krishnam Raju and Sharvani, and Gajuwaka Assembly Convener Karanamreddy Narasingrao.

The leaders' visit to the BJP District Party Office signifies a strong commitment to working together towards a common goal. With the support of district leaders and activists, they are optimistic about their chances of success in the upcoming elections.