BJP to release charge-sheet against YSRCP 'misrule'

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the BJP would release a charge-sheet against the misrule and corruption of the YSRCP government, besides launching a massive campaign against the 'anti-people' policies of the government.

Addressing the state party office bearers meeting at state party office here on Tuesday, Veerraju said the BJP has improved its performance in the recently held MLC elections except in North Andhra region. He said the party will organise activities from April 1 to 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Stating that irrespective of politics, BJP considers the development of Andhra Pradesh important, he said the Central government has been rendering all support to the state for developmental activities.

BJP general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national leaders Shiv Prakash, Aravind Meenon, Y Satya Kumar and other leaders attended the meeting in Vijayawada.