BJP wants SIT to probe adulteration of ghee

Tirupati : The political parties continue expressing their concerns over the controversy surrounding the adulteration of cow ghee used in the preparation of Sri Vari laddu in Tirumala. On Saturday, a BJP delegation, led by its district president Chandrappa, State spokespersons G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas, submitted a representation to district SP L Subba Rayudu requesting to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the issue of adulteration to unravel the truth and to find out the culprits.

In the plea, BJP leaders stated that the revelation of CM N Chandrababu Naidu about the adulteration and impurity of ghee shocked the consciences of Hindus across the globe as they have emotional bonding with the Tirupati laddu.

The report of national testing lab hasve deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus across continents and it is necessary to find out the deeper conspiracy through a comprehensive investigation. Party leaders K Ajay Kumar, Vara Prasad, Ponnaganti Bhaskar and others were present.

Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan accused both the two regional parties TDP and YSRCP that one party is using Sri Vari laddu for its political mileage while the other one used it for its financial benefits. But both the parties did not think of Tirupati or Tirumala development.



Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal and other leaders also met the SP and demanded the arrest of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former EO AV Dharma Reddy and former trust board chairmen. He said that Tirumala temple and Sri Vari Potu should be cleansed. Later, JSP leaders led by its city president Raja Reddy staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in the city and burnt the effigies of YSRCP leaders. Party leader Subhashini and others took part.



Speaking to the media at press club, TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav criticised YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments on the ghee controversy. He said that during his tenure, Jagan never ordered any probe on the irregularities in Tirumala. He along with trusted lieutenant AV Dharma Reddy have tarnished the image of TTD by resorting to irregularities like adulteration of TTD among several others. Party leaders RC Munikrishna, C Manohar Achari and others were present.



Meanwhile, in a statement film actor and Chancellor of Mohan Babu University M Mohan Babu urged CM N Chandrababu Naidu to punish the guilty if the allegations of adulteration of ghee are true. He said that as a devotee the developments shocked him.

