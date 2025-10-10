Blast in cracker unit: Death toll rises to 8

Rajamahendravaram: The death toll in the massive fire accident at Ganapati Grand Fireworks factory in Rayavaram of Konaseema district has risen to eight. Six workers were engulfed in flames during a blast at the factory on Wednesday.

Another six were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. One of them succumbed to injuries around midnight on Wednesday, and another woman passed away while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

Those who died on the spot have been identified as factory owner Velugubantla Sattibabu (65), Chitturi Shyamala (38), Kudipudi Jyoti (50), PK Sesharatnam (46), K Sadananda (48) from Odisha, and Paka Aruna (39). Potnuri Venkataramana (56) died in the hospital on Wednesday midnight, while another woman passed away on Thursday, police said.

Officials said that while preparing fireworks at one of the devices in the factory premises, sparks ignited nearby explosive materials, including large firecrackers, causing a massive blast. The impact was so severe that the factory wall collapsed. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have occurred due to a short circuit, though overproduction of fireworks and use ofunskilled labour might have contributed to the disaster.

Safety precautions were reportedly in place, but exceeding production limits and hazardous practices may have led to the tragedy. Reacting to the incident, State Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash said he was deeply shaken by the loss of lives in the fireworks factory blast. He visited Rayavaram on Wednesday night toinspect the accident site and directed the collector and Health Department officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured. He also stressed that fireworks factories must adhere to minimum safety standards. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita also visited the site, met the victims, and reviewed the situation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion and taking necessary steps to prevent such incidentsin future.