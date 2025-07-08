Blindness is not a barrier to excel in sports

Tirupati: “Blindness is not a barrier for achieving excellence in sports,” stated Dr NB Harshavardhan Reddy, Chairman of International Commission, Junior Chamber International (JCI) India, while addressing at the inauguration of Andhra Pradesh State-level Blind Cricket Tournament held at KVS Park, Thummalagunta, Tirupati on Monday.

Dr Harshavardhan Reddy, who is also national-level tennis player, emphasised that visually impaired persons have immense potential not only in education and employment, but also in sports. “With proper guidance, training, and resources, they can compete and shine at international levels.

The government must extend more support and encouragement to these athletes,” he urged. The event was graced by key dignitaries including David John from Cricket Association for the Blind in Andhra Pradesh, and Ajay Kumar Reddy, former captain of Indian National Blind Cricket Team and Arjuna Award recipient.

Speaking on the occasion, they stressed that visually impaired persons are fully capable in every aspect and, with the right support system, can bring laurels to the country. They appealed for the establishment of exclusive sports grounds and training centers for the blind.

Six district teams from across the State are participating in this 3-day tournament. JCI district president Seshasai, Gatla Foundation president Gatla Srinivas Reddy, Divyang Seva Kshetram president Muni Lakshmi and others were present.