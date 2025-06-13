Blood donation drive held in Anantapur

Anantapur: In a heartfelt display of service and solidarity, youth volunteers actively participated in a blood donation camp organised in Anantapur, marking the successful completion of one year in office for Dr Mansukh Mandaviya as Union Cabinet Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and celebrating eleven years of transformative governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Organised under the guiding principles of Seva (Service), Sushasan (Good Governance), and Garib Kalyan (Welfare of the Poor), the camp was hosted at the RUDSETI Institute in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ MyBharat Team, RUDSETI, Pragathi Padham Youth Association, and SR Educational Society. The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from dozens of young blood donors, reflecting their commitment to social welfare, particularly towards supporting patients from economically weaker sections.

The event was graced by key dignitaries including Anuradha, Deputy Chief Manager of NABARD; National Youth Awardee and MyBharat State Volunteers Coordinator Bisathi Bharath; Vijaya Lakshmi, Director of RUDSETI; S. Ramesh, Founder of SR Educational Society; Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, President of India Awardee; and Usha, Senior Trainer at RUDSETI. All dignitaries lauded the dedication of the youth and urged them to continue engaging in meaningful social initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Bisathi Bharath emphasized that the collected blood would be handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society in Ananthapuramu, primarily to assist Thalassemia patients and others requiring emergency transfusions. He further urged healthy individuals aged 18 and above, and weighing at least 55 kilograms, to donate blood regularly—once every four months—highlighting the life-saving impact of such contributions.

In a symbolic act of encouragement, Anuradha herself donated blood during the event, inspiring many others to follow her lead. The camp also provided a moment of reflection on the developmental strides made under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, particularly in empowering youth, improving healthcare services, and advancing social welfare. The initiative was effectively coordinated by MyBharat volunteers Ambarish and Praveen Naik.